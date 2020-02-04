Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Black Caps skipper Williamson ruled out of India one-dayers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 06:27 IST
Cricket-Black Caps skipper Williamson ruled out of India one-dayers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two one-day internationals against India this week due to a shoulder problem and replaced in the squad by Mark Chapman. Williamson suffered an "inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder" while fielding in a Twenty20 match against India last week and will miss Wednesday's match in Hamilton and Saturday's clash in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson's injury would be managed cautiously and the batsman might be fit for the third and final match of the series at Mount Maunganui. "Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh said in a statement.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday." Tom Latham will stand in for Williamson as captain in the first two matches.

Lefthanded batsman Chapman scored 124 not out on debut against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai in 2015 but managed only nine runs in three matches against England last year in his last ODI outings. "It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad." New Zealand will also play tests against India in Hamilton and Christchurch at the end of February and start of March. The tourists won the just concluded Twenty20 series, with a 5-0 sweep. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Indian presence in Afghanistan and US rhetoric exacerbate Pak fears of encirclement'

Indias diplomatic and commercial presence in Afghanistan, along with the USs rhetorical support to it, exacerbates Pakistani fears of encirclement, a Congressional report has said. The security establishment of Pakistan, which has long-runn...

TDP, BJP, PDF finalise their members for Select Committee to study bills on three-capital decision

The Telugu Desam Party TDP, Progressive Democratic Front PDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have finalised their members names for the Select Committee to study the two bills on the three-capital decision and decentralisation of Amarava...

G7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus

Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to dealing with the coronavirus in a conference call on Monday, the German Health Ministry said.The ministers agreed to coordinate - as ...

Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indias recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. Reaffirming Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020