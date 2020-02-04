Cricket-Black Caps skipper Williamson ruled out of India one-dayers

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two one-day internationals against India this week due to a shoulder problem and replaced in the squad by Mark Chapman. Williamson suffered an "inflamed AC joint in his left shoulder" while fielding in a Twenty20 match against India last week and will miss Wednesday's match in Hamilton and Saturday's clash in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Black Caps physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh said Williamson's injury would be managed cautiously and the batsman might be fit for the third and final match of the series at Mount Maunganui. "Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh said in a statement.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday." Tom Latham will stand in for Williamson as captain in the first two matches.

Lefthanded batsman Chapman scored 124 not out on debut against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai in 2015 but managed only nine runs in three matches against England last year in his last ODI outings. "It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad." New Zealand will also play tests against India in Hamilton and Christchurch at the end of February and start of March. The tourists won the just concluded Twenty20 series, with a 5-0 sweep. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Editing by Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.