Maple Leafs G Andersen exits after collision

  • Reuters
  • Toronto
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:54 IST
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen did not start the second period and was ruled out for the rest of Monday night's game against the Florida Panthers after a collision at the net late in the first period. Michael Hutchinson started the second period in Andersen's place. The team later announced that Andersen would not return.

The 30-year-old Andersen entered Monday with a 24-9-6 record and a 2.87 goals-against average in 41 games. He had a .910 save percentage, which was slightly below his career save percentage of .917. Andersen made a save moments before Frank Vatrano of the Florida Panthers collided with him in front of the net. He stopped seven of eight shots before Hutchinson replaced him.

