Maple Leafs G Andersen exits after collision

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen did not start the second period and was ruled out for the rest of Monday night's game against the Florida Panthers after a collision at the net late in the first period. Michael Hutchinson started the second period in Andersen's place. The team later announced that Andersen would not return.

The 30-year-old Andersen entered Monday with a 24-9-6 record and a 2.87 goals-against average in 41 games. He had a .910 save percentage, which was slightly below his career save percentage of .917. Andersen made a save moments before Frank Vatrano of the Florida Panthers collided with him in front of the net. He stopped seven of eight shots before Hutchinson replaced him.

