Left Menu
Development News Edition

Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India, and in his absence, Tom Latham will be leading the side, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 08:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 08:06 IST
Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs against India
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Image Credit: ANI

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India, and in his absence, Tom Latham will be leading the side, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday. Mark Chapman has been named as Williamson's replacement for the first two ODIs.

Williamson is recovering from an inflamed AC joint niggle in his left shoulder. The X-ray scans have revealed that there is nothing serious, however, the player and management are taking it slow. He injured himself during the third T20I last week and then missed the remaining two matches. Tim Southee led New Zealand in his absence.

"It's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days. He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday," team physio Vijay Vallabh said in a statement. New Zealand lost the T20I series 0-5 against India. With this, the Men in Blue became the first side to whitewash their opponent in a five-match bilateral T20I series.

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the first ODI on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Morris, Knicks top Cavs in overtime

Marcus Morris Sr. came up big down the stretch Monday night when he scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the visiting New York Knicks overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to outlast the Cleveland ...

Third of Kiwi workers unprepared with sudden job loss

Almost a third of Kiwi workers are unprepared to cope with a sudden job loss according to Finder, a global comparison site recently launched in New Zealand.A recent Finder survey of 2,169 respondents revealed that 39 of New Zealanders, equi...

Novel study reveals authentic behaviour at work leads to greater productivity

A novel study advocates that authentic behaviour, which means not faking your feelings, is more productive at workplace and leads to other benefits. The novel study was co-authored by Chris Rosen, a management professor at the Sam M. Walton...

Disappointing growth hits Google parent Alphabet shares

Google parent Alphabet missed revenue expectations in the fourth quarter despite stellar growth at YouTube and in the cloud, earnings figures released Monday showed. Detailing its cloud computing and YouTube revenues for the first time, Alp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020