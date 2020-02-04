Left Menu
Morris, Knicks top Cavs in overtime
Marcus Morris Sr. came up big down the stretch Monday night when he scored 16 of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the visiting New York Knicks overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to outlast the Cleveland Cavaliers 139-134. Elfrid Payton (17 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds) had the first triple-double of the season for the Knicks, who have won two straight -- just their third winning streak of the season. Julius Randle scored 20 points while Dennis Smith Jr. (15 points), Bobby Portis (12) and Kevin Knox II (12) each got into double digits off the bench.

Kevin Love scored a season-high 33 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost 11 of their past 12 overall. Collin Sexton scored 29 points while Larry Nance Jr. had 18 and Cedi Osman 15. Darius Garland added 14 points and Kevin Porter Jr. had 12 off the bench. Love drained a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-0 run by the Cavaliers that gave them a 118-108 lead with 5:17 left. But Morris -- who scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter of a 92-85 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday -- scored 10 points in a 14-2 run for the Knicks, who took a short-lived lead on Randle's dunk with 2:11 left.

Love tied the score at 122 with a fallaway jumper before Frank Ntilikina hit a 3-pointer to put New York up 125-122. Sexton's floater cut the gap to one, and Randle answered with a driving layup before Sexton tied the game again with a 3-pointer with 33.2 seconds left. Morris missed two jumpers, including an 18-footer at the buzzer. Garland opened overtime by draining a 3-pointer for the Cavaliers. The Knicks twice pulled within a point before Randle's sky hook put them ahead 135-134 with 1:34 let. Love hit a contested long jumper on the next trip down the floor before Morris answered with a fallaway that put New York ahead for good.

Nance was rushed into a shot as the shot clock expired, and Morris hit a jumper as the shot clock expired on the next possession to extend the Knicks' lead to 137-134 with 13.6 seconds left. Garland missed a jumper and Morris iced the game with two free throws.

