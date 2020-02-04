Motor racing-Aitken joins Williams F1 as reserve driver

Anglo-Korean driver Jack Aitken has joined Williams as their official reserve for the 2020 Formula One season, the former champions said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was previously a Renault reserve and competed in Formula Two last year, finishing fifth overall with three wins.

Williams said Aitken would attend all races, ready to step in if needed and taking part in a Friday practice session as well as doing simulator work. The struggling team has already appointed Dan Ticktum, a two-times Macau F3 winner and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick as development drivers along with Israeli Roy Nissany as an official test driver.

Williams finished last with just one point in 2019, after scoring only seven in 2018. They last won a race in 2012.

