Haryana grab advantage after bowling Assam out for 97 in Ranji Trophy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rohtak
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 17:29 IST
Haryana gained the upper hand on an eventful opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match against Assam on Tuesday, taking a 101-run lead after bundling out their opponents for 97 in the first innings. Haryana finished the day at 198 for 9.

Captain Harshal Patel's decision to bowl after winning the toss paid dividends as he and left-arm spinner Tinu Kundu (5/35) wrecked the Assam batting line-up, making good use of the conditions. Medium-pacer Patel, who has been key for Haryana this season, finished with 4 for 32. Opener Kunal Saikia (17) and one-down batsman Rishav Das (13) defied the Haryana attack for a while but once Kundu dismissed the latter, Assam kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The talented Riyan Parag, on whom a lot depended, was leg-before wicket to Kundu for a duck. Rajjakuddin Ahmed (35 not out) hit six fours and a six in his aggressive 34-ball knock that helped Assam get close to 100.

In reply, Haryana looked in trouble having lost half the side for 65 before a defiant 76-run partnership between Chaitanya Bishnoi (46) and R P Sharma (59) sparked a revival. Bishnoi was very watchful to begin with but opened up later to play some attractive shots and hit two big sixes.

Later, the skipper Harshal Patel (28) smacked three fours and two sixes to help Haryana extend the lead. Brief Scores:

Assam 97 all out in 37 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 35 not out; Tinu Kundu 5/35; Harshal Patel 4/32) vs Haryana 198 for 9 in 46.3 overs (R P Sharma 59, Chaitanya Bishnoi 46, Harshal Patel 28; Ranjeet Mali 3/34, Mukthar Hussain 3/38, Siddarth Sarmah 3/65). At Agartala: J&K 280 for 9 in 89 overs (Jiyaad Nazir Magrey 66, Aquib Nabi 46, Abid Mushtaq 48 batting; M B Mura Singh 4/85) vs Tripura.

At Dehardun: Uttarakhand 83 all out in 23.4 overs (D Negi 21 not out; Raushan Raj 3/27, Diwesh Pathania 3/28) and 10 for no loss in 7 overs vs Services 173 all out in 52.2 overs (Rahul Singh Gahlaut 45, Mumtaz Qadir 37; Mayank Mishra 6/48). At Pune: Odisha 220 for 5 in 88 overs (Shantanu Mishra 84 batting, Rajesh Dhuper 67 batting, Anurag Sarangi 41) vs Maharashtra.

At Jamshedpur: Chhattisgarh 238 for 4 in 78 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 124 batting, Jiwanjot Singh 52) vs Jharkhand.

