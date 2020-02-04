Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja takes fifer as Saurashtra reduce Mumbai to 249/8

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:21 IST
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja takes fifer as Saurashtra reduce Mumbai to 249/8

Saurashtra's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai tottering at 249/8 on the opening day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday. Had Sarfaraz Khan yet again not rescued Mumbai after they suffered a top-order collapse with a 78, the 41-times Ranji champions would have been in an even more precarious position in what is a must-win game for them.

Jadeja (5/90) rattled Mumbai top-order and among his wickets were Jay Bista (43), Bhupen Lalwani (25), Siddesh Lad (13) and rival skipper Aditya Tare (10). Opting to bat at the SCA Stadium, Mumbai openers Bista and Lalwani (25) failed to convert their starts. The duo put up 62 for the first wicket before Bista was trapped in front of the wicket by Jadeja.

Senior-pro Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck after being trapped in front of the wicket by Prerak Mankad as Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 63 for 2. Soon, it became 74/3 after Jadeja removed Lalwani, who gave a sitter at mid-off. Crisis man Siddhesh Lad (13) had on several occasions in the past took his team out of rubble, but failed to do so on Tuesday. He became Jadeja’s third's victim after the bowler trapped him in front of the wicket to leave the visitors teetering at 88/4.

Then Sarfaraz (78 off 126 balls; 9x4 and 2x6) and all-rounder Shams Mulani (59 not out off 171 balls; 6x4; 2x6) steadied the ship with their 109-run stand for the fifth wicket. They ensured that Mumbai took lunch and tea without losing any further wickets. Sarfaraz, who took his team out of trouble in the last two matches, again played a matured and responsible knock. However, after doing all the hard work, he fell for 78 after being cleaned up by Kamlesh Makwana. Sarfaraz's unbeaten run thus ended in first-class cricket, after amassing 605 runs from three innings.

Aditya Tare (10) was dismissed cheaply as he became Jadeja's fourth victim. Mulani held one end and completed his fourth fifty after tapping Jadeja for a single. However, Mulani fell short of partners as Vinayak Bhoir (21) and Shashank Attarde (0) also fell in quick succession as Saurashtra took honours on day 1.

For the home side, Jadeja was ably supported by Mankad (2/30) and Makwana (1/46). Earlier, the Saurashtra Cricket Association felicitated senior speedster Jaydev Unadkat for taking 300 scalps in first-class cricket. Unadkat, however, missed the game due to a niggle.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 249/8 (Sarfaraz Khan 78; Shams Mulani 59 batting; D Jadeja 5/90) vs Saurashtra.

At Shimoga: Karnataka 233/3 (R Samarth 105; Siddharth KV 62 not out; Gourav Yadav 1-29) vs Madhya Pradesh. At Baroda: Baroda 174 all out (A Sheth 53, Anureet Singh 25; M Mohammed 7/68) vs Tamil Nadu 135/0 (Abhinav Mukund 73 not out, L Suryapprakash 61 not out).

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 283 (Nikhil Gangta 72, R Dhawan 70; Pradeep Poojar 4/62) vs Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Drugmaker Regeneron working with U.S. HHS to develop coronavirus treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services HHS to develop a treatment for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 400 people in China, the HHS said on Tuesday.The company will u...

UPDATE 1-White House economic adviser does not see U.S. economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak that began in mainland China will likely have some impact on U.S. supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Ne...

Airtel Q3 loss at Rs 1,035 crore after interest provisioning on AGR dues

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as the AGR-hit telco provisioned for interest component of its statutory dues. December Q3 scorecard marked...

Few states debar 4 insurance firms from PMFBY due to complaints: Govt

The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that some state governments like Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat have debarred four insurance firms -- SBI General Insurance, Tata AIG, Shriram General Insurance and UIIC -- from participating in tende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020