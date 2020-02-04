Left Menu
Rugby-World champions South Africa name home venues for 2020

  Updated: 04-02-2020 19:41 IST
World champions South Africa will host New Zealand in Nelspruit during this year's Rugby Championship, with all three of the Springboks' home matches in the competition to be played at altitude. South African Rugby confirmed the six venues for the home tests in 2020 on Tuesday, which also includes two matches against Scotland and a meeting with Georgia in July.

The Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks will take place at the Mbombela Stadium on Sept. 26. Before that will be games against Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Aug. 8, and Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sept. 19. South Africa have played on three previous occasions at the Mbombela Stadium, which is on the border of the famous Kruger National Park, and recorded wins over Scotland, Wales and Argentina.

The Boks will also play a final test at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium, some 129 years after their first, before rugby in the city is moved to the Cape Town Stadium from 2021. They will host Scotland at the venue on July 4, before the two sides clash again at King's Park in Durban a week later.

The Boks will also host Georgia for the first time at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on the anniversary of the former South African president's birthday, July 18. July internationals

4 Jul: South Africa vs Scotland – Newlands, Cape Town 11 Jul: South Africa vs Scotland – Kings Park, Durban

18 Jul: South Africa vs Georgia – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Rugby Championship:

8 Aug: South Africa vs Argentina – Ellis Park, Johannesburg 19 Sept: South Africa vs Australia – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

26 Sept: South Africa vs New Zealand – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

