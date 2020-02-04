Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Henshaw, O'Mahony named in Ireland lineup for Wales clash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:53 IST
Rugby-Henshaw, O'Mahony named in Ireland lineup for Wales clash

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made two changes to the starting lineup for their second Six Nations game against champions Wales on Saturday, with Robbie Henshaw and Peter O'Mahony being named as injury replacements. Henshaw replaces injured centre Garry Ringrose, who was ruled out of Ireland's next two matches against Wales and England after he sustained a hand injury in their tournament opener against Scotland over the weekend.

O'Mahony comes in for Caelan Doris after the number eight was injured early in the 19-12 win in Dublin, with CJ Stander set to step into Doris' role. Uncapped forward Max Deegan is set to make his international debut after he was named among the replacements while the experienced Keith Earls, who missed the win over Scotland, is back on the bench.

Ireland starting lineup: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, other countries to take part in DefExpo-2020

A 39-member ministerial delegation from Russia, England, and Seychelles, among other countries, is expected to take part in the five-day DefExpo-2020 beginning tomorrow in Uttar Pradeshs capital city of Lucknow, the Defence Ministry said on...

Karnataka places border districts under coronavirus

The Karnataka government has placed border districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajnagar and Mysuru under novel coronovirus surveillance following three positive cases in neighbouring Kerala. The Department of Health and Family Welf...

UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger' -Erdogan

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey and Russia should resolve differences over the conflict in Syrias Idlib without anger, after a deadly flare-up in violence challenged the fragile cooperation between Moscow and Ankara.The two ...

WRAPUP 9-Hong Kong sees first virus death, markets enjoy breather

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China, but markets enjoyed some respite from recent sharp sell-offs prompted by the fast-spreading outbreak that has killed 427 people. After Shanghais m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020