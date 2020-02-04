Manu Bhaker wins Senior and Junior T2 Sports Pistol Trials
Teen star Manu Bhaker fired her way to double gold, coming up trumps in both the women's 25m pistol and junior 25m pistol T2 trials at the National Shooting Trials for rifle and pistol disciplines here on Tuesday. Manu, a Commonwealth Games champion, topped qualifications in both categories shooting 584.
She won the women's competition with a final round score of 32, getting the better of Abhidnya Ashok Patil of Maharashtra who shot 28. Manu's state-mate Gauri Sheoran came third with 24.
In the Junior final, Manu shot 30, but was still better than another state-mate Rhythm Sangwan who shot 27. Haryana thus made a 1-2-3 finish with Vibhuti Bhatia coming in third with a score of 25.
Like Manu, another Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota holder Chinki Yadav also made it to the women's final, coming second behind Manu in qualification with a score of 582. She came fifth in the final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manu Bhaker
- Vibhuti Bhatia
- Ashok Patil
- Maharashtra
- Tokyo
- Chinki Yadav
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Mondal shines with triple gold, Maharashtra still on top crossing 200-medal mark
Bank of Maharashtra net profit jumps to Rs 135 cr in Dec qtr
Pathri delegation to meet Maharashtra CM on dispute with Shirdi
Maharashtra govt to make Marathi mandatory in all schools
Sharan to lead home challenge at Tata Open Maharashtra