Denly leads England fightback in first ODI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capetown
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:44 IST
Cape Town, Feb 4 (AFP) Joe Denly hit a career-best 87 to lead an England fightback in the first one-day international against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday. England made 258 for eight after being sent in on a slow pitch. They were floundering at 131 for six before Denly and Chris Woakes (40) came together in a seventh-wicket stand of 91.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi did the major damage for South Africa, taking three for 38. England made a good start with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow putting on 51 for the first wicket before both were dismissed in successive overs.

Joe Root and captain Eoin Morgan seemed to be stabilising the innings before both were out in the space of three balls -- Root to a direct-hit run-out by Rassie van der Dussen and Morgan to a catch at slip off Shamsi. Denly saw two more wickets fall before he was joined by Woakes, playing in his 100th one-day international.

Denly made his runs off 103 balls before he was caught in the deep in the last over. Both teams were much-changed from their previous one-day outings, in last year's World Cup.

Champions England fielded only five of the side who played in the final, while only six South Africans survived from their World Cup squad. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

