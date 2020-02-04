Bulls PG Dunn out indefinitely with sprained MCL

Chicago Bulls point guard Kris Dunn will be sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury. An MRI on Saturday confirmed that Dunn sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during the first quarter of Friday's 133-118 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

"Dunn will be re-examined following an initial two-week phase of immobilization and physical therapy," the team said in a release Tuesday. "The definitive treatment and timetable will be determined over that time frame as symptoms improve." Dunn is averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 51 games (32 starts) this season.

Dunn, who missed 23 games last season with a similar injury, has career averages of 8.3 points and 4.2 assists in 227 games (126 starts) with the Bulls (2017-20) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2016-17). Second-year swingman Chandler Hutchison moved into the starting lineup Sunday and scored 17 points in Chicago's 129-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

