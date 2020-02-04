Sports News Roundup: Mahomes ready for long career; Serena needs a fresh approach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena needs a fresh approach to surpass Court, says, coach

Former world number one Serena Williams must rethink her approach to Grand Slams after her latest bid to win a record-equalling 24th major prize came unstuck at Melbourne Park, her coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said. The 38-year-old American, who is looking to match Australian great Margaret Court's record, has reached four Grand Slam finals since giving birth to daughter Olympia in 2017 but failed to win any of them.

Motor racing-Chinese racer Ma in quarantine for Mexican Formula E race

China's only Formula E driver Ma Qinghua has gone into quarantine in Mexico ahead of that country's race on Feb. 15 to calm fears about the coronavirus epidemic. Ma's Nio 333 team said in a statement that Chinese employees who had gone home for the Chinese New Year celebrations after last month's race in Chile were well and preparing for the Mexico City round.

NHL roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night. Hoffman's 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third goal of the game and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

NBA roundup: Heat's Butler hangs 38 on Sixers

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler -- playing against the team that traded him last year -- scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead the host Miami Heat past the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night. It was the second-highest-scoring regulation game in Heat history. Miami shot 56.5 percent from the floor, including 16 of 32 on 3-point attempts.

Sumo wrestlers throw considerable weight behind Tokyo 2020 Games

The world's top sumo wrestlers will hold a tournament in August to support the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympics and showcase their sport to a global audience, the wrestlers and the Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Tuesday. The sumo tournament will be on Aug. 12-13, just days after the end of the Olympics and before the Paralympics begin on Aug. 25.

Factbox: Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed over 420 people and infected more than 20,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year:

ATHLETICS Kansas City to honor Chiefs with parade, rally on Wednesday

The Chiefs will be honored for their Super Bowl LIV victory with a parade on Wednesday, officials in Kansas City, Mo., announced. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET, and festivities will conclude with a rally at Union Station beginning about two hours later.

Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs

Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform. Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the Super Bowl MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.

After leading Chiefs to Super Bowl win, the future belongs to Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the NFL's 100th season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century. The Chiefs' young quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America's biggest sporting stage and produced an enthralling fourth-quarter rally that even the 49ers grudgingly applauded.

Asian Champions League fixtures put back by coronavirus

Chinese clubs have had their matches in the Asian Champions League postponed until April due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said after an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Twice champions Guangzhou Evergrande along with Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai SIPG and Beijing FC were due to begin their campaigns when the group phase of Asia's most prestigious club competition kicks off next week.

