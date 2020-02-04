Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sai Praneeth beats Kashyap in a thriller

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:38 IST
Sai Praneeth beats Kashyap in a thriller
Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth Image Credit: ANI

World Championships bronze medallist Sai Praneeth of Bengaluru Raptors held his nerves to beat Mumbai Rockets' Parupalli Kashyap to help the defending champions remain in contention for the semi-finals at the Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday. In a thrilling match that saw two of India's best men's singles shuttlers locking horns, Sai Praneeth edged the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion 15-14, 14-15, 15-14.

Kashyap came out firing right from the first point. Raining his smashes down relentlessly, the world No. 25 had Sai Praneeth on the ropes initially as he surged to 8-2 lead. It was only after the break in the first game that Sai Praneeth was able to find his aggression as he closed the gap to 9-11 in a remarkable turnaround.

Sai Praneeth used body smashes to tie the score at 14-14 before the game point was decided on a challenge and it went in favour of the Bengaluru player. High on confidence after making a strong comeback in the first game, Sai Praneeth kept his momentum going to race away to 4-1 in the second game before soaring to 8-5.

Kashyap smartly mixed it up after that to put the world No. 11 Sai Praneeth out of his comfort zone. His efforts were soon rewarded as the two were level on 10-10 and then 13-13. Sai Praneeth used his down-the-line smash to save a game point but soon saw Kashyap summoning his own attacking game to take the match to a decider. The match reached its climax in the decider with both showing exceptional defence. With both refusing to break down, the exciting match reached a 7-7 tie.

In a heart-stopping finish to the match that had the crowd on the edge, the two remained on level terms till 14-14. An exhausted Sai Praneeth pushed the shuttle to the backcourt on match point to seal one of the most dramatic matches this season. In a clash of youth and experience in women's singles, Mumbai's Shriyanshi Pardeshi began well against world No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying to have a slender lead of 4-3 before the Raptors ace stormed back to inch ahead 8-6.

Having wrested the momentum, Tai Tzu did not waste any time to pocket the opener 15-8. Tai Tzu opened up a 4-0 lead in the second game and raced away to 8-3 lead. Pardeshi, however, showed excellent retrieving skills to engage Tai Tzu to a 28-shot rally and get to within two points of the former world No. 1 at 7-9.

A couple of errors from Tai Tzu allowed her young opponent to remain on her heels at 11-12. But the Chinese Taipei ace was soon able to regroup and steer her way to a 15-8, 15-12 win to remain unbeaten this season. Earlier, Mumbai Rockets began the tie with a fantastic performance in men's doubles. Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang combined to take a 13-15, 15-8, 15-10 win against Bengaluru's Arun George and Rian Agung Saputro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter

Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the countrys secu...

Cricket-Dazzling De Kock helps S Africa ease to victory against England

Captain Quinton de Kock smashed a sparkling century as South Africa eased to a seven-wicket victory against world champions England in the opening One-Day International at Newlands on Tuesday. After being put into bat England overcome a top...

Tiffany shareholders approve USD 16.2-bn bid by France's LVMH

Paris, Feb 4 AFP The shareholders of US jewellery company Tiffany gave the green light Tuesday for its acquisition by luxury behemoth LVHM for a sum of USD 16.2 billion, setting the French firm up to become a power player in fine gems at a ...

Soccer-Three Fiorentina directors fined for insulting ref after match

Three Fiorentina directors, including former Italy midfielder Giancarlo Antognoni, have been fined for insulting the referee after their teams 3-0 defeat by Juventus in Serie A on Sunday. Antognoni was fined 25,000 euros 27,600 for having y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020