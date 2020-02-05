Left Menu
Goalie situations in flux as Maple Leafs visit Rangers

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 05-02-2020 04:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 03:35 IST
The goaltending situations got a lot less clear Monday -- for entirely different reasons -- for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. Clarity is not likely to arrive Wednesday, when the Maple Leafs visit the Rangers. Both teams were off Tuesday after enduring eventful 5-3 losses Monday, when the host Rangers fell to the Dallas Stars, and the Maple Leafs were beaten by the visiting Florida Panthers.

The loss for the Maple Leafs kept them on the outside looking in of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, but the more immediate short-term concern is the status of goalie Frederik Andersen, who absorbed a handful of collisions before exiting after the first period with what the team called a neck injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Andersen, who is 24-9-6 with a 2.87 goals-against average while starting 42 of the Maple Leafs' 53 games, will not travel to New York and is day-to-day. Michael Hutchinson, who took the loss after giving up three goals on 13 shots in relief on Monday, will start against the Rangers.

While the Maple Leafs will miss Andersen, Keefe said he had faith in Hutchinson, who has won his last four starts dating back to Dec. 21. Hutchinson allowed just six goals on 116 shots in that span against the Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders, the latter of whom he shut out on Jan. 4. "It's tough to lose (Andersen) like that, but these things happen," Keefe said following practice Tuesday afternoon. "We've developed some real confidence in 'Hutch' when he's gone in as the starting goaltender. He's done a great job -- in fact, some of the best starts we've had from our goaltenders have come with 'Hutch' in the net here in the last while. So we've just got to keep this thing moving along."

Few goalies this century have played as well as the Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist, who leads all active netminders in wins, games and shutouts. But Lundqvist, a month shy of his 38th birthday, is just 10-11-3 with a 3.13 GAA this season for the rebuilding Rangers. They have him in the midst of a timeshare for the first time in his career as they take longer looks at third-year goalie Alexandar Georgiev, who turns 24 next week, and rookie Igor Shesterkin, who turned 24 in December. Lundqvist parlayed a 33-save shutout of the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday into a rare second straight start Monday, but he lasted just two periods and was pulled for Georgiev after giving up four goals on 15 shots. Head coach David Quinn said Tuesday afternoon that Shesterkin will draw his fifth start Wednesday.

After the loss to the Stars, Quinn acknowledged juggling goalies requires a degree of delicateness when one of them is a franchise icon and Hall of Fame-bound player such as Lundqvist. "You don't treat every player the same -- what you do is treat every player fairly," Quinn said. "When you're 37 years old and you've had the career Hank has had -- and you're still the goalie he is -- there is a lot that goes into these decisions and the conversations you have."

--Field Level Media

