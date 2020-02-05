Soccer-FA Cup fifth round draw
Following is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round after Tuesday's fourth-round replays: Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
Reading v Sheffield United Chelsea v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United Leicester City v Birmingham City
Derby County v Manchester United Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Portsmouth v Arsenal
