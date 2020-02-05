Report: Dolphins re-sign WR Louis

The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Ricardo Louis to a one-year extension, NFL Network reported Tuesday. Louis, 25, was set to become a restricted free agent in March. He missed all of 2019 with a knee injury after missing all of 2018 with a neck injury.

A fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns out of Auburn in 2016, Louis had 45 catches for 562 yards through two seasons before the two major injuries. The Browns waived him in April of 2019, and he joined the Dolphins a week later.

