Howard back in Slam Dunk event; Harris defends 3-point crown

  • Miami
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 06:42 IST
Howard back in Slam Dunk event; Harris defends 3-point crown
Former champion Dwight Howard will participate in the Slam Dunk competition for the first time in 11 years, and 3-Point Contest defending champ Joe Harris will battle All-Stars Damian Lillard and Trae Young as part of All-Star festivities Feb. 15 in Chicago, the NBA announced Tuesday. Howard, of the Los Angeles Lakers, won the event in 2008 while with the Orlando Magic and last took part in 2009. This will be Howard's fourth appearance in the event, and he'll compete against Orlando's Aaron Gordon, Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. and Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton.

Gordon, making his third appearance, finished second in 2016. Jones was second in 2017, his lone appearance. Connaughton is taking part for the first time. This is the first time the Slam Dunk contest has been held in Chicago since Michael Jordan outlasted Dominique Wilkins in a memorable 1988 duel. The 2020 All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 16.

Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo won the Slam Dunk event last season. Brooklyn's Harris, who had sank 117 3-pointers this season entering Tuesday, won the 3-Point Contest last season in his first time in the event. The 3-Point Contest also will be Feb. 15.

Lillard, participating in the competition for the third time, has been hot from outside over his last six games. The Portland Trail Blazers star has made 49 3-pointers during the stretch to rise to second in the NBA with 192. Young has 156 3-pointers in 46 games, which equals his total of last season in 81 games. The Atlanta Hawks standout is the event for the first time.

The other participants are Washington's Davis Bertans (first appearance, 144 3s made this season), Charlotte's Devonte' Graham (first, 176), Sacramento's Buddy Hield (second, 186), Chicago's Zach LaVine (first, 154) and Miami's Duncan Robinson (first, 165). The NBA announced it has tweaked the format of the 3-Point Contest by adding two deep shots. Competitors will have 27 shots, as opposed to 25, and also will have 70 seconds instead of 60 to finish shooting.

The two deep shots will be taken six feet beyond the 3-point line -- one at the top of the key and one located on the wing. The shots will be taken with a green ball and be worth 3 points. Maximum score in a round will increase from 34 to 40 points.

