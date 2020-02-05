Ovechkin's late hat trick lifts Capitals past Kings

Alex Ovechkin scored three consecutive third-period goals in less than five minutes as the Washington Capitals rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. The Kings held a 2-1 lead before Ovechkin pulled off his quick hat trick, with the last goal being a long empty-netter. Ovechkin now has 14 goals in his past seven games, 40 this season and 698 in his career.

The team captain bounced back after not scoring in Washington's 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Braden Holtby started in goal for the Capitals after sitting the past two games in favor of rookie Ilya Samsonov, who won 11 straight decisions before losing Sunday. But Samsonov was hurt in practice Tuesday morning when hit by a shot, so Washington called up Vitek Vanecek from Hershey of the AHL to back up Holtby.

The Capitals have the most points in the Eastern Conference (and the National Hockey League) while the Kings are last in the Western Conference. Jeff Carter gave the Kings a 1-0 lead when he fired a quick wrist shot past Holtby with 4:57 left in the first period.

Los Angeles slowed the potent Washington offense, but the Capitals tied it 7:25 into the second period. That's when John Carlson (one goal, two assists) took a pass from Nicklas Backstrom and beat goalie Jonathan Quick from between the circles. Carl Hagelin got the other Washington assist on the play and now has scored a point in seven consecutive games, a career high.

Carter snapped the 1-1 tie when he deflected a shot past Holtby with 8:27 left in the third period. But Ovechkin tied it with 6:10 remaining by finishing off a quick centering pass from T.J. Oshie. Ovechkin then gave the Capitals the lead with five minutes left. He took a shot that Quick stopped but then fumbled, and Ovechkin knocked it in. The empty-net goal came with 1:46 to go.

