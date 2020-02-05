Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs and more

Sports News Roundup: Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Mark Pysyk had three goals, and the visiting Florida Panthers overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Monday night. Hoffman's 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third goal of the game and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

Billionaire Steve Cohen ends talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC's Faber

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has ended negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC's David Faber said https://twitter.com/davidfaber/status/1224830012844539908?s=20 on Tuesday. In December, Cohen had said he was in talks with the owners of Mets, the Wilpon family, that would see him increase his investment, but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years.

Nevada sportsbooks win big on Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph

The Kansas City Chiefs were not the only ones celebrating after this year's Super Bowl as Nevada sportsbooks enjoyed their biggest haul in six years from the NFL championship, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Tuesday. Nevada's 190 sportsbooks kept a combined $18.8 million from Super Bowl bets, or 12.1% of the $154.7 million wagered on Sunday's game, up from the $10.8 million, or 7.4% they kept last year, according to unaudited figures.

NBA roundup: Heat's Butler hangs 38 on Sixers

Five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler -- playing against the team that traded him last year -- scored a season-high 38 points in just 29 minutes to lead the host Miami Heat past the Philadelphia 76ers 137-106 on Monday night. It was the second-highest-scoring regulation game in Heat history. Miami shot 56.5 percent from the floor, including 16 of 32 on 3-point attempts.

Jaguars to play two regular-season games in London this year

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to become the first NFL side to play two regular-season home games outside the United States in the 2020 season, with the matches to be played at London's Wembley Stadium, the team said in a statement on Tuesday. The team will fly to London during the 2020 season for back-to-back games that will be held over consecutive Sundays.

'Brothers for life': Former Lakers attendant remembers Kobe Bryant

Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a punch in the stomach". "I cried and (was) just thinking about what the hell's happening. A lot of years that I spent with a person you know, on a game-to-game basis," Sandoval told Reuters TV.

Kansas City to honor Chiefs with parade, rally on Wednesday

The Chiefs will be honored for their Super Bowl LIV victory with a parade on Wednesday, officials in Kansas City, Mo., announced. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET, and festivities will conclude with a rally at Union Station beginning about two hours later.

Mahomes ready for long career with Chiefs

Basking in the glow of a Super Bowl title, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wants the opportunity to win many more championships while wearing a Chiefs uniform. Now eligible for a contract extension after playing three seasons, Mahomes, who earned the Super Bowl MVP honor, sounded ready to commit Monday morning.

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago. The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside and killed all nine people on board in an accident that still has many of the basketball great's fans grieving, with more public memorials to come.

Australia talisman Kerr to be managed through Olympic qualifiers

Australia captain Sam Kerr says she is still trying to shrug off a quadriceps injury and is unlikely to feature in all of their Olympic women's soccer qualifiers in Sydney over the next week. The 'Matildas' meet Taiwan on Friday before facing Thailand (Feb. 10) and China (Feb. 13) in a qualifying tournament that was moved to Sydney from Wuhan, China, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

