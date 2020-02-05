Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iyer hits maiden ton as India score 347/4 in 1st ODI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:25 IST
Iyer hits maiden ton as India score 347/4 in 1st ODI
Shreyas Iyer in action against New Zealand (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

India produced a commanding batting performance to post a 347 for four in the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday. Sent into, Shreyas Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series.

Tim Southee (2/85) picked up two wickets for the hosts. Brief Scores:

India: 347 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88 not out, Virat Kohli 51; Tim Southee 2/85).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hiddleston to topline political thriller 'White Stork'

Actor Tom Hiddleston is set to lead political thriller White Stork set at Netflix. The Marvel star will front the 10-part political series which will be produced by Eleven, the banner behind Sex Education series, reported Variety.Hiddleston...

US, EU, China, India among 'big emitters', must lead way on climate action: UN chief

The European Union, the US, China, India, Japan and Russia are the worlds big emitters who must respect and meet their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the UN chief has said, underlining tha...

SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant

Engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Monday announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill having capacity of three million tonnes per annum at SAILs Rourkela steel plant in Odisha. In a regulatory filing, Larsen Toubro said that its Me...

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020