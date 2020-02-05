Iyer hits maiden ton as India score 347/4 in 1st ODI

India produced a commanding batting performance to post a 347 for four in the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday. Sent into, Shreyas Iyer (103 off 107 balls) scored his maiden ODI century, while KL Rahul (88 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (51) made fine fifties in the first match of the three-game series.

Tim Southee (2/85) picked up two wickets for the hosts. Brief Scores:

India: 347 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 103, KL Rahul 88 not out, Virat Kohli 51; Tim Southee 2/85).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

