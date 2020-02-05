Left Menu
Development News Edition

KL Rahul is India's very own Swiss knife: Mohammad Kaif

Hailing KL Rahul's antics on the field, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif compared the cricketer to a 'Swiss knife'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:51 IST
KL Rahul is India's very own Swiss knife: Mohammad Kaif
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hailing KL Rahul's antics on the field, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif compared the cricketer to a 'Swiss knife'. Kaif highlighted the versatility of Rahul, saying that the player can do anything on the cricket field right now.

Rahul played a knock of 88 runs in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand to take India's score past the 340-run mark. "Opens the innings, Keeps wickets, Stands in as captain, Now finishes big for his team, KL Rahul is Team India's very own Swiss knife #NZvIND," Kaif tweeted.

Rahul has been in remarkable form as he also took the Man of the Series award after scoring 224 runs in the recently concluded T20I series against the Kiwis. Shreyas Iyer and Rahul played knocks of 103 and 88, respectively, to help India post 347/4 against New Zealand in the ongoing first ODI.

Rahul, who came in to bat at number five provided the much-needed impetus to the innings. He along with Iyer put on a stand of 136 runs for the fourth wicket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

UPDATE 1-Malawi presidency to appeal court ruling overturning poll result

Malawis presidency on Wednesday said it would appeal a court ruling overturning the election result that returned Peter Mutharika to power, saying that it cannot be allowed to stand.Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalirani said the presidency ...

SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant

Engineering major Larsen Toubro LT on Monday announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill having a capacity of three million tonnes per annum at SAILs Rourkela steel plant in Odisha. In a regulatory filing, Larsen Toubro said that its ...

UPDATE 4-Passengers quarantined on virus-hit cruise ship off Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible.Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020