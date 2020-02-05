Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani, Chinese wrestlers visa problems will be sorted out: WFI chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:29 IST
Pakistani, Chinese wrestlers visa problems will be sorted out: WFI chief

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that Chinese and Pakistani grapplers won't face any problem in getting visas for the Asian Championships to be held here from February 18 to 23. At a time when India has suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, that killed more than 490 people and infected more than 24,000, the WFI chief claimed that a 40-member contingent from China had been quarantined by their national federation.

"All 40 Chinese wrestlers have been checked and none of them have tested positive for the virus. They have been quarantined," Brij Bhushan said. Brij Bhushan, who is a ruling BJP MP, also said he has apprised Foreign Minister S Jaishankar about visa issues of Pakistani grapplers and has also submitted the world body, UWW's letter on the issue.

"The UWW had written to us that no problems in visa should be there for any country. Today, I met the Foreign Minister and briefed him on the issue. I have attached a copy of that letter also," he said. "No problem should be there for both the countries in getting visas."

United World Wrestling (UWW) has warned WFI that all participating nations need to be given visas, or else India may be penalised by being barred from the Asian Olympic qualifier scheduled in March in China. As per UWW bidding rules, it's mandatory for hosts to ensure all participating nations get visas for a tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US is 'thriving' and 'highly respected again': Trump

Making a strong pitch for his re-election amid the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump said that America has made a great comeback and the country is thriving and highly respected again as he boasted about the economic growth under hi...

If you set the bar, I'll raise it: Sidharth Shukla on aggression in 'Bigg Boss'

TV actor Sidharth Shukla says his aggression on the season 13 reality show Bigg Boss is purely a reaction to provocation. The actor, who has been in the news for his aggressive behaviour on the Colors TV show, argued he has never initiated ...

Zydus Wellness Q3 net profit at Rs 4 cr

Consumer healthcare firm Zydus Wellness on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.24 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 39.69 crore for the corresponding period of the pr...

Thai taxi driver who had coronavirus tells Wuhan to keep fighting

A Thai cab driver who recovered from the new coronavirus after catching it from Chinese tourists said on Wednesday he wanted to encourage the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to keep fighting the virus. I watched the news every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020