Kase, Ducks outlast Senators in shootout

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:53 IST
Kase, Ducks outlast Senators in shootout
Ondrej Kase scored in regulation and a shootout to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Nick Ritchie also scored a regulation goal for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 30 saves through 65 minutes. Gibson added another save in the shootout, and the Senators had an attempt go wide of the net. Rikard Rakell scored the clincher in the shootout.

The Ducks came up short of winning two straight in regulation for the first time since Oct. 16-18, but they have won five of seven for the first time since starting the season 6-2-0. Drake Batherson and Artem Anisimov scored power-play goals, Mike Reilly had two assists, and Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves for the Senators.

Anisimov tied the score 2-2 at 3:16 for the third period. Anaheim defenseman Erik Gudbranson was in the box for tripping when Anisimov tipped in Colin White's centering pass for his 10th goal of the season.

The Ducks were outshot 9-3 in the first period but took a 1-0 lead into the second. After killing a double-minor high-sticking penalty by Sam Steel, Ritchie scored 48 seconds later for a 1-0 lead at 9:19 of the opening period. Anaheim defenseman Hampus Lindholm turned and shot the puck from the left point just after it banked off the sideboards, and Ritchie deflected it past Hogberg as he stood in front of the crease.

Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk had his goal waved off following an offsides review, but Batherson tied the score 1-1 at 4:39 of the second period. Reilly made a short backhand pass to Batherson in the right circle, and the second-year winger scored on a wrist shot for his second goal of the season in his 14th game. The Ducks moved back ahead 2-1 on Kase's goal at 13:35 of the second period. Steel and Max Jones combined to win the puck on the forecheck. Steel fed Kase entering the zone, and Kase made a diagonal pass to Jones near the left post. Jones shot wide of the right post, but Kase skated in, retrieved the puck below the goal line and pushed it into the net before Hogberg could slide over.

