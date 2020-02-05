Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thornton hits milestone as Sharks dump Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:13 IST
Thornton hits milestone as Sharks dump Flames
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Joe Thornton collected the 1,500th point of his career with his second assist of the night, and Aaron Dell made 30 saves in a sparkling performance as the San Jose Sharks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 road win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Brent Burns, Evander Kane, and Kevin Labanc all scored for the Sharks, who had lost five of six games but drew up a comeback win.

After a scoreless first period, Johnny Gaudreau notched a power-play goal 59 seconds into the second period for the Flames. The Sharks failed to register a shot on goal on a three-on-one rush, and the Flames went up the ice on a break. Elias Lindholm set up Gaudreau with an easy tap-in to finish the give-and-go and net his 14th goal of the season.

Burns evened the count less than three minutes later. A neutral-zone turnover led to a San Jose rush that ended when Burns blasted a slap shot from the right circle for his 11th tally of the season. Despite Calgary dominating the first half of the game, Kane put the visitors ahead 2-1. Kane, playing his 700th career game, drove to the net as Barclay Goodrow sent him a pass from the end boards, and he snapped a top-corner shot for his team-leading 20th goal of the season at the 8:02 mark of the second period.

The Sharks didn't stop there. Labanc lifted a top-shelf backhand from the slot at 7:45 of the third period to net the insurance goal on a night when a pair of San Jose players appeared their first NHL game. Forward Alexander True, who was signed as a free agent in July 2018, and another forward, Maxim Letunov, originally a 2014 second-round pick of the St. Louis Blues acquired via trade, skated in their first big-league tilt.

David Rittich stopped 23 shots for the Flames, who not only lost their second straight game but also captain Mark Giordano. The defenseman left the game late in the second period due to a lower-body injury sustained when he fell awkwardly while attempting to take a shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Government has assured entry to Chinese wrestlers for Asian Championship: WFI

The Wrestling Federation of India WFI on Wednesday said it has got assurance from the central government that quarantined Chinese grapplers will not be denied entry into the country for the upcoming Asian Championship despite fears surround...

Britain charters final Wuhan evacuation flight

Britain will charter what it said was a second and final flight this weekend to evacuate nationals from Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The civilian aircraft will leave Hubeis capital Wuhan on ...

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face 'compulsory quarantine': leader

Hong Kong, Feb 5 AFP Anyone arriving in Hong Kong from mainland China from Saturday will face a mandatory two-week quarantine, the citys leader announced Wednesday, a measure aimed at reducing the spread of a deadly coronavirus.Chief Execut...

Average spot power price falls 14 pc to Rs 2.86 per unit in January on IEX

Average spot power price in January dipped 14 per cent to Rs 2.86 per unit as compared to the year-ago month on the Indian Energy Exchange IEX, according to official data. The day-ahead market DAM traded 4,791 MU million units with an avera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020