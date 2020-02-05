Thornton hits milestone as Sharks dump Flames

Joe Thornton collected the 1,500th point of his career with his second assist of the night, and Aaron Dell made 30 saves in a sparkling performance as the San Jose Sharks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 road win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Brent Burns, Evander Kane, and Kevin Labanc all scored for the Sharks, who had lost five of six games but drew up a comeback win.

After a scoreless first period, Johnny Gaudreau notched a power-play goal 59 seconds into the second period for the Flames. The Sharks failed to register a shot on goal on a three-on-one rush, and the Flames went up the ice on a break. Elias Lindholm set up Gaudreau with an easy tap-in to finish the give-and-go and net his 14th goal of the season.

Burns evened the count less than three minutes later. A neutral-zone turnover led to a San Jose rush that ended when Burns blasted a slap shot from the right circle for his 11th tally of the season. Despite Calgary dominating the first half of the game, Kane put the visitors ahead 2-1. Kane, playing his 700th career game, drove to the net as Barclay Goodrow sent him a pass from the end boards, and he snapped a top-corner shot for his team-leading 20th goal of the season at the 8:02 mark of the second period.

The Sharks didn't stop there. Labanc lifted a top-shelf backhand from the slot at 7:45 of the third period to net the insurance goal on a night when a pair of San Jose players appeared their first NHL game. Forward Alexander True, who was signed as a free agent in July 2018, and another forward, Maxim Letunov, originally a 2014 second-round pick of the St. Louis Blues acquired via trade, skated in their first big-league tilt.

David Rittich stopped 23 shots for the Flames, who not only lost their second straight game but also captain Mark Giordano. The defenseman left the game late in the second period due to a lower-body injury sustained when he fell awkwardly while attempting to take a shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.