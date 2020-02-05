Cycling-CADF confirms Astana report leak, taking no disciplinary action

The Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) said on Wednesday it "deeply regretted" the leaking of a report into possible anti-doping violations by the Astana team and confirmed that it had not initiated disciplinary proceedings. Reports in Danish media this week, allegedly based on the leaked 24-page CADF report, claimed the high-profile Danish Astana rider Jakob Fuglsang had met banned doctor Michele Ferrari last year.

Astana, Ferrari and Fuglsang, winner of last year's Criterium du Dauphine and Liege-Bastogne-Liege races, all strenuously denied the claims made in the publication Politiken along with Danish state television DR and Norwegian daily VG. Cycling's governing body the UCI also issued a statement saying it had not received a report from the CADF in order to initiate proceedings against individuals or the team.

In a statement on Wednesday, cycling's independent anti-doping body the CADF said it had acted on information it had received into possible anti-doping violations and had asked intelligence service provider Sportradar to conduct additional research. "Sportradar's subsequent report was shared in strict confidentiality and in a secured manner with a selection of relevant anti-doping bodies and law enforcement agencies," the statement said.

"The CADF treated the information contained in the report with extreme care. At no point did it share the findings with any other third party, including media representatives. "The CADF deeply regrets that the report was leaked, and an inquiry is being conducted to understand how the file was made public and prevent this from happening again."

The Swiss-based organization confirmed that "after careful review" it had not submitted the report to the UCI. According to Politiken, the CADF report stated that Fuglsang had met Ferrari at the 2019 Volta a Catalunya.

Ferrari, a former medic to disgraced rider Lance Armstrong, was banned for life in 2012 after failing to contest a charge from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) accusing him of administering and trafficking prohibited substances. The Kazakhstan-based Astana team, managed by Alexandre Vinokourov, a former client of Ferrari and who was banned for blood doping in 2007, responded by saying it does not deal with "suspicious doctors" and was committed to the fight against doping in sport.

Astana said it was in touch with CADF and the UCI to find out more, but said the renewal of its license for 2020 means it is in full compliance with its anti-doping obligations. The CADF said it would make no further comment on the matter.

