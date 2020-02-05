Rugby-Wales call up Lake and Basham to Six Nations squad

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has added hooker Dewi Lake and flank Taine Basham to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ireland in Dublin. The uncapped pair have been training with the group in the last few weeks, but have now officially been drafted into the squad and will be available for selection.

Lake, who has yet to start a senior game for Ospreys, is likely cover for hooker Elliot Dee, who has been battling with a rib injury. He captained the Wales side at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2019.

Basham has been in impressive form for Dragons this season and was called into the squad for the November fixture against the Barbarians. Defending champions Wales won their Six Nations opener at home to Italy last weekend, overcoming a sluggish start to the second half to race to a 42-0 victory. (Reoporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

