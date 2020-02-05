Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wales call up Lake and Basham to Six Nations squad

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:07 IST
Rugby-Wales call up Lake and Basham to Six Nations squad

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has added hooker Dewi Lake and flank Taine Basham to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Ireland in Dublin. The uncapped pair have been training with the group in the last few weeks, but have now officially been drafted into the squad and will be available for selection.

Lake, who has yet to start a senior game for Ospreys, is likely cover for hooker Elliot Dee, who has been battling with a rib injury. He captained the Wales side at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in 2019.

Basham has been in impressive form for Dragons this season and was called into the squad for the November fixture against the Barbarians. Defending champions Wales won their Six Nations opener at home to Italy last weekend, overcoming a sluggish start to the second half to race to a 42-0 victory. (Reoporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

3 persons rescued from blazing residential building in Mumbai

Firefighters on Wednesday rescued three persons from a multistorey residential building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill, where a fire broke out on its fifth-floor early this morning. Twelve fire fighting vehicles have been deployed to ...

UPDATE 2-'Wounds that divide': Senate set to end Trump impeachment drama with acquittal

The impeachment drama that has consumed Washington since September will come to an end on Wednesday with Donald Trumps expected acquittal in the U.S. Senate, with the Republican president pivoting toward winning re-election in November. The...

US Ambassador opens shea butter processing center for women producers

On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, U.S. Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan inaugurated a shea butter processing facility and warehouse for the Tiyumtaba Womens Shea Cooperative of Sorogu, located in the Sagnerigu Municipality in the Northern Re...

Soccer-Some countries not implementing VAR properly - FIFA chief

The Video Assistant Referee VAR system is not being used properly in all countries and while final decisions should always be taken by the on-pitch referee this has not been the case, FIFA president Gianno Infantino said on Wednesday. Its i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020