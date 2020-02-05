Darren Lehmann to undergo bypass surgery

Former Australia batsman Darren Lehmann, who turned 50 today, is set to undergo bypass surgery after suffering chest pain. Lehmann was watching a match between Cricket Australia XI and England Lions, when he complained of chest pain.

His son Jake was featuring in the match against touring England at Metricon Stadium on Gold Coast. Lehmann thanked people who expressed their concern over his health.

"I would like to thank everyone in the Australian cricket family for their concern," cricket.com.au quoted Lehmann as saying. Lehmann said that he is under the watch of doctors and will recover soon.

"I am receiving the best of medical care and am confident I'll be back on my feet soon," he said (ANI)

