Ahmed stars as Puducherry thrash Manipur in two days, jump to top spot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:24 IST
Fabid Ahmed slammed a double century and returned with a match haul of four wickets as Puducherry thrashed Manipur by an innings and 241 runs inside two days in their Plate Group Ranji clash on Wednesday. Batting at number six, Ahmed scored 233 from 268 balls, his well-paced innings laced with 33 fours and three sixes. He was batting on 154 when play resumed on Day 2 as Puducherry were 363/8.

They were all out for 490 but Manipur gave a horrible account of themselves in both innings, first getting bundled out for 138 to then manage just 111 following on, before losing the lopsided contest in harrowing fashion inside two days. The win took Puducherry to top of the standings ahead of Goa with 41 points from eight matches.

For Puducherry, Sagar Udeshi -- who also scored 57 -- snared five wickets in the first essay while Alagh Prathiban grabbed another five-for in the second dig. Meanwhile at Sovima, left-arm spinner Amulya Pandrekar grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul as Nagaland were 167/9 in their first innings at close on day two, still trailing by 151 runs. Goa have 37 points from seven matches.

Brief Scores Puducherry 490; 102.4 overs (Fabid Ahmed 233; Sagar Udeshi 57). Manipur 138; 31.1 overs (Udeshi 5/42, Ahmed 3/17) and following-on 111; 35.4 overs (Alagh Prathiban 5/64). Puducherry won by an innings and 241 runs. Puducherry 7, Manipur 0.

At Sovima: Goa 318; 105.2 overs (Vaibhav Govekar 71, Smit Patel 66; Shrikant Mundhe 4/51, Imliwati Lemtur 3/81). Nagaland 167/9; 63.4 overs (Mundhe 64; Amulya Pandrekar 5/31).

