Motor racing-Ralf Schumacher's son David steps up to Formula Three

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:15 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:02 IST
Ralf Schumacher's son David will step up to Formula Three this season, putting him one rung behind Michael Schumacher's son Mick on the ladder to Formula One. Mick, 20 and a Ferrari Academy driver, will be starting his second season in Formula Two with the Prema team.

Brothers Michael and Ralf rank among the most successful German Formula One drivers, with the former winning a record seven world championships and 91 races while Ralf won six Grands Prix with Williams. David, 18, will compete for the Czech-based Charouz team along with Brazilian Igor Fraga, who has combined an esports career with traditional racing, and young Finn Niko Kari.

Fraga, 21, won the inaugural FIA Gran Turismo Nations Cup esports event in 2018 and also triumphed in the McLaren Shadow Project last year.

