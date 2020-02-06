Report: Raiders RB Richard agrees to extension

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard has agreed to terms on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not reported for the versatile Richard, who provided a change-of-pace from bruising rookie Josh Jacobs.

Richard rushed 39 times for 145 yards in 16 games last season. He also had 36 receptions for 323 yards. The 26-year-old has 233 carries for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns in 64 career games since joining the Raiders after being undrafted out of Southern Mississippi.

Richard also has 160 receptions for 1,380 yards and three scores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

