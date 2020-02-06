Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning host Penguins in heavyweight showdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 03:02 IST
Lightning host Penguins in heavyweight showdown

Two of the NHL's top teams meet Thursday when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both have 71 points -- trailing only Washington, Boston and St. Louis entering Wednesday -- and both are humming right along.

Tampa Bay has won four in a row and five of six (5-0-1). Pittsburgh has won two straight and eight of 10 (8-2-0). In their only meeting this season, the Lightning won 3-2 on Oct. 23 in Tampa, Fla.

The Lightning are predictably getting production from forward Nikita Kucherov (24 goals, 63 points) and Steven Stamkos (24 goals, 57 points). Stamkos has an eight-game point streak (seven goals, 13 points) and scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of Tuesday's 4-2 win against Vegas. Perhaps the bigger story for Tampa Bay, though, is the play of goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. He made 27 saves against the Golden Knights to extend his personal point streak to 16 games (14-0-2).

That tied him with Nikolai Khabibulin for the franchise record. Vasilevskiy can take over the team record with at least one point against the Penguins. Stamkos said the goalie "has been huge. ... We see the work that he puts in behind the scenes, but he's getting rewarded now just because of how solid he's been."

Vasilevskiy was crucial Tuesday, as Tampa Bay otherwise was a little off in its first home game since Jan. 14, thanks to the All-Star break and six straight road games. "Sometimes you play your best hockey and don't get rewarded, and (Tuesday) it wasn't our best, but we got the two points and we'll take it," Lightning forward Brayden Point said.

Tampa Bay defenseman Jan Rutta is expected to miss Thursday's game after leaving in the first period Tuesday because of a lower-body injury he got when he was checked into the boards. The Penguins have been hanging out in Florida all week, including a day off Tuesday to enjoy the weather. That was already planned, but it turned out to be a reward for their two wins coming off the All-Star break.

That included a 4-3 win Sunday at Washington, a staunch rival and the team the Penguins are chasing in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals played a bruising style against Pittsburgh, with 47 hits, but the Penguins have reached a place where they are confident they can take whatever any opponent dishes up.

"We've just got to make sure we play our game and don't get caught up playing somebody else's," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "I thought we had plenty of push-back. We've got a team that plays with a lot of courage. We're going to take hits to make plays." Pittsburgh could come back with goaltender Matt Murray, who made several key stops among his 29 saves against Washington, particularly in the third period.

"He was spectacular. Spectacular," Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson said of Murray. The team has fluctuated between Murray and Tristan Jarry, who began the season as the backup, and now seems to be in the mode of riding the hot hand.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

WHO issues appeal for USD 675m to fight novel coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House te...

Enough senators find Trump not guilty for acquittal on first impeachment charge

Thirty-four U.S. senators on Wednesday voted to find President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives, enough to guarantee acquittal on the charge.Althoug...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020