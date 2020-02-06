Soccer-Son sends Tottenham through to FA Cup fifth round

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min clinched a rip-roaring FA Cup fourth-round replay victory against Southampton as his cool late penalty sealed a thrilling 3-2 win on Wednesday. Eight-times winners Tottenham took the lead after 12 minutes courtesy of an own goal by Jack Stephens but Southampton hit back with Shane Long tapping home an equaliser.

Southampton looked to be on course for a deserved win when Danny Ings finished off a superb counter-attack after 72 minutes but Lucas Moura's clinical finish levelled it up. With both sides seeking a winner it was Tottenham who survived as Son was taken down in the area by Southampton keeper Angus Gunn before getting up to slot home from the spot.

Tottenham will face Norwich City in the fifth round.

