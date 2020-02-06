Braves RHP Greene loses arbitration case

Atlanta Braves right-hander Shane Greene lost in the first salary arbitration case of the year and will make $6.25 million this season, according to reports on Wednesday. The panel of arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak chose the Braves' submitted figure over the $6.75 million requested by Greene. The decision was reached one day after the trio heard arguments from the two sides.

Greene, 31, made $4 million last season when he went 0-3 with a 2.30 ERA and 23 saves in 65 appearances while splitting time with the Detroit Tigers (38 games) and Braves (27). Greene made the American League All-Star team while compiling a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves for Tigers. But his ERA was 4.01 for the Braves after they acquired him in a deal at the July 31 trading deadline.

Greene is eligible to be a free agent after this season. He is 22-28 with a 4.50 ERA and 66 saves in 285 appearances (33 starts) in six MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (2014), Tigers (2015-19) and Braves.

