Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves RHP Greene loses arbitration case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 04:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 04:30 IST
Braves RHP Greene loses arbitration case
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Atlanta Braves right-hander Shane Greene lost in the first salary arbitration case of the year and will make $6.25 million this season, according to reports on Wednesday. The panel of arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak chose the Braves' submitted figure over the $6.75 million requested by Greene. The decision was reached one day after the trio heard arguments from the two sides.

Greene, 31, made $4 million last season when he went 0-3 with a 2.30 ERA and 23 saves in 65 appearances while splitting time with the Detroit Tigers (38 games) and Braves (27). Greene made the American League All-Star team while compiling a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves for Tigers. But his ERA was 4.01 for the Braves after they acquired him in a deal at the July 31 trading deadline.

Greene is eligible to be a free agent after this season. He is 22-28 with a 4.50 ERA and 66 saves in 285 appearances (33 starts) in six MLB seasons with the New York Yankees (2014), Tigers (2015-19) and Braves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus -state media

Syrian air defenses intercepted hostile targets over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday.The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. ...

ANALYSIS-In Trump's impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end

When it was over, the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump produced 135 days of partisan rancor, 17 witness accounts, more than 28,000 pages of documents and testimony, and one big loose end.The impeachment inquiry provided a remarkab...

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020