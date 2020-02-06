Left Menu
Williamson questionable with toe injury

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson is questionable with a sprained toe on his right foot for Thursday's road game against the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans added Williamson to their injury report on Wednesday, one day after he had a subpar performance in a 120-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Williamson scored 20 points but was just 5-of-19 shooting. He hit 10 of 14 free throws.

Williamson is averaging 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds through this first seven NBA games. He missed the first 44 contests due to knee surgery. The 19-year-old Williamson has five 20-point outings and two double-doubles since making his debut.

The stop in Chicago is the opener of a two-game road swing. The Pelicans visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

