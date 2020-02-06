Sports News Roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings; China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings

Alex Ovechkin scored three consecutive third-period goals in less than five minutes as the Washington Capitals rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. The Kings held a 2-1 lead before Ovechkin pulled off his quick hat trick, with the last goal being a long empty-netter. Ovechkin has 14 goals in his past seven games, 40 this season and 698 in his career.

China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games: chief

The spread of a new coronavirus could throw "cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games," Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday. "I am seriously concerned ... I hope this will be resolved as soon as possible," Muto said at a meeting in Tokyo with the organizers of the Paralympic Games.

Unique solution rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games

For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray. The answer might just be found roaming the streets of Tokyo on the back of a truck.

Car chase breaks out on Kansas City Super Bowl celebration parade route ahead of Chiefs party

A driver crashed the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, breaking through a parade barrier and leading police on a chase through the parade route before coming to a halt a few hours before the festivities got underway, police said. The green sedan was stopped before approaching the crowd and no injuries were reported, police said. Two people were arrested.

French federation boss admits to mistakes but says not at fault amid rape claims

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet refused to resign on Wednesday amid claims of rape and sexual assault of minors in figure skating, admitting to having made 'mistakes' but saying he was never 'at fault'. French prosecutors on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into former figure skating coach Gilles Beyer for the alleged rape of minor and sexual aggression.

NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit, and Miami.

Chinese GP in doubt as Shanghai suspends sports events

Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, casting further doubt on whether the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix will take place. The fourth Grand Prix of the season is scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai.

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, fueling a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter that enabled Houston to secure control. He finished with 12 assists, nine rebounds, and three steals as the Rockets prevailed despite the absence of Russell Westbrook (thumb) and Clint Capela (heel).

Baseball: Tigers, Twins to play March exhibition game in Dominican Republic

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins will play an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic ahead of the 2020 regular season, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday. The March 7 game, to be held at the Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, will be the first MLB game in the Dominican Republic since 2000 when the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros met during Spring Training at the same park.

Mickelson doesn't want special exemption into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson doesn't want any special treatment when it comes to getting into this year's U.S. Open. Mickelson, who will turn 50 two days before play starts at Winged Foot in mid-June, is adamant that he is not interested in receiving a special exemption into the event.

