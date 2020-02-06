Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings; China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings; China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings

Alex Ovechkin scored three consecutive third-period goals in less than five minutes as the Washington Capitals rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. The Kings held a 2-1 lead before Ovechkin pulled off his quick hat trick, with the last goal being a long empty-netter. Ovechkin has 14 goals in his past seven games, 40 this season and 698 in his career.

China virus spread could throw cold water on 2020 Games: chief

The spread of a new coronavirus could throw "cold water over the growing momentum of the 2020 Games," Tokyo Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday. "I am seriously concerned ... I hope this will be resolved as soon as possible," Muto said at a meeting in Tokyo with the organizers of the Paralympic Games.

Unique solution rolls in to help Muslims pray at Tokyo Games

For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray. The answer might just be found roaming the streets of Tokyo on the back of a truck.

Car chase breaks out on Kansas City Super Bowl celebration parade route ahead of Chiefs party

A driver crashed the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, breaking through a parade barrier and leading police on a chase through the parade route before coming to a halt a few hours before the festivities got underway, police said. The green sedan was stopped before approaching the crowd and no injuries were reported, police said. Two people were arrested.

French federation boss admits to mistakes but says not at fault amid rape claims

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet refused to resign on Wednesday amid claims of rape and sexual assault of minors in figure skating, admitting to having made 'mistakes' but saying he was never 'at fault'. French prosecutors on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into former figure skating coach Gilles Beyer for the alleged rape of minor and sexual aggression.

NFL notebook: Jags set for two '20 games in London

The Jacksonville Jaguars will become the first NFL team to play two home games outside the United States in the same season when they host a pair of contests in London during the 2020 campaign. The games will be held on consecutive Sundays, the team announced Tuesday, and the potential opponents for those home games are Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Detroit, and Miami.

Chinese GP in doubt as Shanghai suspends sports events

Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, casting further doubt on whether the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix will take place. The fourth Grand Prix of the season is scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai.

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, fueling a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter that enabled Houston to secure control. He finished with 12 assists, nine rebounds, and three steals as the Rockets prevailed despite the absence of Russell Westbrook (thumb) and Clint Capela (heel).

Baseball: Tigers, Twins to play March exhibition game in Dominican Republic

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins will play an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic ahead of the 2020 regular season, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday. The March 7 game, to be held at the Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, will be the first MLB game in the Dominican Republic since 2000 when the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros met during Spring Training at the same park.

Mickelson doesn't want special exemption into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson doesn't want any special treatment when it comes to getting into this year's U.S. Open. Mickelson, who will turn 50 two days before play starts at Winged Foot in mid-June, is adamant that he is not interested in receiving a special exemption into the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Selfies and polite applause greet acquittal vote at Trump Hotel bar in U.S. capital

A smattering of applause briefly interrupted the chatter in the bar of the Trump International Hotel in Washington when the U.S. Senate voted against the first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The outcome had been expe...

UPDATE 4-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. Romney was the only lawmaker to break wi...

FEATURE-Bubbles to campouts: Spaniards fight home evictions as rents skyrocket

By Sophie Davies BARCELONA, Feb 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cars and buses hurtled by as Zafar stood frozen on the spot, legal documents in hand, glancing anxiously at his apartment block on one of Barcelonas busiest roads.Activists from...

Flames captain Giordano undergoes MRI for injury

Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday, one day after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the San Jose Sharks. Interim coach Geoff Ward said after Wednesdays practice that the team was sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020