Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thornton, Sharks look to keep Oilers down

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Jose
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 06:41 IST
Thornton, Sharks look to keep Oilers down
Image Credit: pixabay

Another game, another milestone for Joe Thornton. The San Jose Sharks forward became only the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points with two assists in a 3-1 victory at Calgary on Tuesday night.

Thornton, who is 31 points behind Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey for 13th on the all-time scoring list, will look to pull closer when the Sharks play at Edmonton on Thursday night. Thornton, in his 22nd season, has 415 goals and 1,085 assists in 1,620 games.

"I've played with a lot of really good teams and really good players," the 40-year-old Thornton told reporters. "Fortunate enough to stay healthy a lot of years so it's very, very special." The other players in the 1,500-point club are Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Mark Messier, Gordie Howe, Ron Francis, Marcel Dionne, Steve Yzerman, Mario Lemieux, Joe Sakic, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque, Mark Recchi and Coffey.

"I know all the names. I've been a hockey fan since '84, probably," Thornton said. "I know all of the names. I've lived and breathed hockey my entire life. To be up there with these guys, it's very humbling." Thornton reached the milestone at 7:45 of the third period when he assisted on a goal by Kevin Labanc that gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead.

"I didn't know that until they were flipping the puck to the bench," teammate Evander Kane said. "Obviously a storied career. His production keeps trucking along. He continues to get up there in age and he still has that great vision and is able to make great plays to find open guys, and he has great poise." The victory was just the second in the past seven games for the Sharks, who are 8-11-2 since interim coach Bob Boughner replaced the fired Peter DeBoer on Dec. 11.

"It's a step in the right direction," Kane said. "I think we're just going to try to continue to give ourselves chances to win games here. (Tuesday) we were able to finish some of our chances. We're going to need to continue to do that to win games." The Oilers have the top two point producers in the league in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, but are coming off a 3-0 loss Tuesday at Arizona.

Draisaitl, who has a league-leading 83 points (29 goals, 54 assists) was kept off the scoresheet for the first time since Dec. 27, snapping an 11-game point streak and a run of five consecutive multi-point games. "That's a good team over there," Draisaitl said of the Coyotes. "They compete hard and, obviously, they're in a playoff race just as much as we are. We just really couldn't get on the inside, couldn't squeak one by. Those games happen and you just have to recover from it."

Entering Tuesday, the Oilers were 8-1-2 since coach Dave Tippett moved Draisaitl off the top line with McDavid. The loss snapped Edmonton's five-game point streak during which it scored 26 goals.

"We did not have much juice," Tippett said. "I was worried about that yesterday, today, this morning, before the game. We just finished three real emotional, hard games. You could tell we did not have much in the tank."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Biden says he is 'not going anywhere' after poor showing in Iowa

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Rugby-England's Ludlam ready for 'war' with Scotland

England flanker Lewis Ludlam expects Saturdays Six Nations clash with Scotland to be a war and says the hostile atmosphere at Murrayfield will bring out the best in him. England are aiming to avenge a 25-13 defeat by the Scots at the same v...

UPDATE 3-Romanian lawmakers topple centrist cabinet, weeks of political jostling ahead

Romanian lawmakers toppled the three-month-old centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the prospect of an early parliamentary election which Orbans party says it is confident of winning. Ousting th...

LinkedIn CEO steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO. Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as CEO of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of Jun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020