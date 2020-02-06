Warriors sit Burks, Robinson amid trade speculation

The Golden State Warriors kept guard Alec Burks and forward Glenn Robinson III out of the lineup Wednesday night and are looking to move both players before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to multiple reports. Burks, 28, ranks third on the team with 16.1 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He has helped to fill a void on offense created by injuries to top players such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Robinson, 26, is fifth on the team with 12.9 points per game while also grabbing 4.7 rebounds and dishing out 1.8 assists. He leads the Warriors with 48 starts this season, which also marks a career high. Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported that both players would sit out the game against the Brooklyn Nets. Anthony Slater of The Athletic confirmed the report and wrote that a "trade is imminent" regarding Burks.

The Warriors entered Wednesday with a 12-39 record, the worst mark in the NBA. Point guard D'Angelo Russell also reportedly has drawn interest on the trade market, but he was in uniform against Brooklyn.

