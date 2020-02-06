Left Menu
Ponting wants Brian Lara to be in his team for Bushfire charity match

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Thursday expressed his desire to share the crease with West Indies' former batsmen Brian Lara in the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match.

Ricky Ponting (L) and Brian Lara (R). Image Credit: ANI

Both batsmen played their trademark shots and it will be dream come true for every fan, if Ponting and Lara indeed turn out to play for the same team. The 45-year-old Ponting captioned the post as: "If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara".

Both batsmen played their trademark shots and it will be dream come true for every fan, if Ponting and Lara indeed turn out to play for the same team. The 45-year-old Ponting captioned the post as: "If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara".

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats. No other Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007. He played his last Test in 2012. On the other hand, Lara holds the record for scoring the highest score in Tests and first-class scores of 400 not out and 501 not out respectively.

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney on Saturday but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League. The match will now be played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Bushfire relief match was slated to be played between Ponting XI and Warne XI, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Shane Warne, as the former spinner has prior commitments. Both Ponting and Gilchrist will choose their playing XI later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

