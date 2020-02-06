Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hockey India, SAI announce establishment of High Performance Hockey Centres

Hockey India and Sports Authority of India on Thursday announced the establishment of the High Performance Hockey Centres (HPHC) in seven different locations across India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 14:00 IST
Hockey India, SAI announce establishment of High Performance Hockey Centres
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India and Sports Authority of India on Thursday announced the establishment of the High Performance Hockey Centres (HPHC) in seven different locations across India. The centres will be established with an aim to produce positive outcomes for field hockey at the 2024 and 2028 editions of the Olympic Games.

All these seven centres will be set-up under the Khelo India scheme and will adhere to the expert professional training, utilisation of sports science, and education of the young athletes, who will be enrolled into these Zonal High Performance Hockey Centers. While the National Hockey Academy at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, SAI Sundergarh, Odisha, SAI UDMCC, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and SAI, Bengaluru will be active within the next 3 months, the remaining three centres will be developed over the next 12 months.

SAI's Director General Sandip Pradhan said they want to ensure that talented youngsters are provided with top quality facilities. "The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and SAI launched the Khelo India Youth Games as well as the Khelo India University Games with a vision to create a robust system that will help identify potential athletes who can be trained for the Olympics," Hockey India's official website quoted Pradhan as saying.

"With the launch of High Performance Hockey Centres across different zones in the country, we want to ensure talented youngsters are provided with top quality facilities that will equip them to achieve success at the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games. These High Performance Centres will have a well-rounded system with special focus on scientifically advanced training which will also include mental training for young athletes," he added. The existing SAI centres and Hockey Academies across India will serve as 'feeder' Centres to the new High Performance Hockey Centres, which shall hold 72 Men and 72 Women hockey players at each location.

This move will also help Hockey India in identifying young talent, and nurturing them into world-beaters with the help of coaches, support staff, rehabilitation, and sports science services. Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said they can build a large pool of players in the junior and sub-junior categories.

"In the recent years, Hockey India has launched visionary programmes such as the Hockey India Coaches Education Pathway which will help create the right structure at the grassroots level," Ahmad said. "With the High Performance HockeyCentres, we believe we can build a large pool of players in the junior and sub junior categories who can not only graduate to the senior programme but can also push to achieve success at prestigious events like the Youth Olympic Games and Junior World Cup, Junior Asia Cup among other events. These centres will ensure scientifically advanced training which will help athletes gear-up both mentally and physically in order to match-up international standards," he added.

Former India Captain and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee Sardar Singh also hailed the initiative saying that it will increase India's chances of winning the Olympic medal. "This is a fantastic initiative by SAI and Hockey India. I believe the exposure and scientifically-driven training will only help increase our chances of winning an Olympic Medal. From what I have seen, players who come into the national programme would take time to get used to the system and training methods used to prepare the Indian National Team for major events," Singh said.

"But if this gap can be narrowed through the introduction of these High Performance Hockey Centres which will adopt similar training methods used at the National Coaching Camps then there will be an easy transition for these players when they get selected to the national programme or make the cut for India Camp. I believe this will definitely benefit the sport in the long-run and bring desired results at top international events," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

MP: BJP leader and Former minister Rajendra Prakash Singh dies

Senior BJP leader and former minister Dr Rajendra Prakash Singh died in Madhya Pradeshs Gwalior district after battling cancer, family sources said on Thursday. Singh, 75, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior since quite someti...

UPDATE 1-British stocks up on China tariff cut; Royal Mail skids

UK shares advanced for a fourth straight session on Thursday as risk sentiment picked up after China pledged to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports, though Royal Mail slid to an all-time low after warning of a challenging year ahead.China wi...

Misty Interactive Studios eyes Indian Market with Skincare and home accessories Brand- 'Babylon'

HIGHLIGHTSSkincare and home accessories products to be manufactured in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.Misty Interactive Studios eyes International Market with its Prime ProductsHaving carved a niche in Canadian and Southeast Asian markets, Misty Int...

Russia says its 'military specialists' killed in Syrian Idlib attacks

Russias foreign ministry said on Thursday that Russian and Turkish military specialists were killed by militants who staged more than 1,000 attacks in the last two weeks of January in the de-escalation zone in Syrias Idlib province.There ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020