Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are wary of India's threats: Belgium captain on upcoming Pro League tie

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:47 IST
We are wary of India's threats: Belgium captain on upcoming Pro League tie

World champions Belgium are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand but captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough fight from India in the upcoming round of FIH Hockey Pro League here this weekend. Briels said Belgium are "wary of the threats" which the home team possesses.

Belgium are currently atop the points table with 11 points, having tasted success in their away matches against former world no. 1 Australia and world no. 8 New Zealand. However, Briels believes India will be a totally differently opponent, especially after their morale-boosting win over Netherlands in their opening Pro League tie.

India are currently fifth with five points from their two matches which they played against the Netherlands here last month. "India are looking really sharp as well, and they have been playing well which is something we saw in their initial two matches against the Dutch," Briels said.

"We expect a tough couple of matches, and it's going to be a good fight for us as well. Of course, we are wary of the threat that they (India) possess, but we are really excited to play a tough opponent like India so we can improve further before the Olympics," he said. Briels said the second edition of the Pro League is a great platform for hockey playing nations to prepare ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I think the FIH Hockey Pro League is a really good competition for us to take part in right before the Olympics. It gives us time to prepare ourselves well, and also face tough competition along the way," he said. "We have started the competition well, and want to make sure we keep the momentum."

The Red Lions made a fantastic start to the second edition of the FIH Pro League with wins over Australia and New Zealand away from home, and the world champions will now be up against eight-time Olympic gold medallist India in the two-match contest here on Saturday and Sunday. Even though India are the hosts, but Belgium are taking confidence from the fact that the Kalinga Stadium was the place which gave them their maiden world title in 2018.

"It feels really good to be back in the city where we became the world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here, and it is always a great spectacle when we step foot onto the turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. Belgium's coach Shane McLeod too agreed with his skipper, saying the stadium has turned out to be a happy hunting ground for the Red Lions.

"It is one of the best in the world, and we have a good record here. We have played 10 times, and have won on eight occasions and drawn two times," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-From cruise liners to supply chains, China virus hurts

Chinas fast-moving coronavirus spread among passengers of a quarantined Japanese cruise liner on Thursday and dragged down production at more global businesses, as scientists across the world searched for a vaccine.The death toll from the v...

UPDATE 3-Israeli-Palestinian violence rises after Trump peace plan

At least two Palestinians were killed and 15 Israelis were hurt on Thursday in a string of incidents in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where violence has risen after the U.S. announcement of its Middle East peace plan.In the West Ban...

Bombay HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea in connection with Sheena Bora murder case. The High Court, however, stayed the order for a period of six weeks on the Central Bureau of Investigations CBI requ...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan accuses China of giving WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Taiwan accused China on Thursday of providing the World Health Organization WHO with wrong information about the number of coronavirus cases on the island, after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week.At the WHO headquar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020