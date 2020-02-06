Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archer out of IPL with stress fracture

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:52 IST
Archer out of IPL with stress fracture

Top England fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League due to a stress fracture. On its official website, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Archer, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, will also miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka.

"Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture," said the ECB. "He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-From cruise liners to supply chains, China virus hurts

Chinas fast-moving coronavirus spread among passengers of a quarantined Japanese cruise liner on Thursday and dragged down production at more global businesses, as scientists across the world searched for a vaccine.The death toll from the v...

UPDATE 3-Israeli-Palestinian violence rises after Trump peace plan

At least two Palestinians were killed and 15 Israelis were hurt on Thursday in a string of incidents in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where violence has risen after the U.S. announcement of its Middle East peace plan.In the West Ban...

Bombay HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to former media baron Peter Mukerjea in connection with Sheena Bora murder case. The High Court, however, stayed the order for a period of six weeks on the Central Bureau of Investigations CBI requ...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan accuses China of giving WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Taiwan accused China on Thursday of providing the World Health Organization WHO with wrong information about the number of coronavirus cases on the island, after the WHO published incorrect case numbers earlier this week.At the WHO headquar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020