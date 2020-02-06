Dembele to undergo surgery next week after hamstring tear

Madrid, Feb 6 (AFP) Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on his right hamstring in Finland on Tuesday, the club have confirmed. Barca said an "approximate recovery time" would be given once the operation was complete.

Dembele has suffered a number of injury problems since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The Frenchman had been close to returning from a thigh problem sustained in November but was forced to pull out of training on Monday due to what the club initially described as "muscle fatigue".

But tests showed Dembele had torn his hamstring and the 22-year-old is now not expected to play again this season. "Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele will undergo surgery on Tuesday, 11 February in Turku, Finland, to treat a rupture of his right hamstring," a club statement read on Thursday.

"Once the operation has been concluded, further information will be given regarding his approximate recovery time." AFP BS

