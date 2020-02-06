Left Menu
Reports: Grizzlies send Crowder to Heat in Iguodala trade

  Updated: 07-02-2020 00:12 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 23:20 IST
The Memphis Grizzlies are including forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, Miami is sending forwards Justice Winslow and James Johnson and guard Dion Waiters to Memphis.

Details of the transaction were still being ironed out just ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. Iguodala reportedly already has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Heat that includes a team option for the 2021-22 season.

Iguodala, 36, won three championship rings with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward was dealt with Memphis in the offseason in a cost-cutting move. Iguodala never played a game with the Grizzlies, instead of receiving permission to stay away from the team as he requested a trade to a preferred destination. Iguodala's prolonged absence irked Grizzlies players, including Dillon Brooks, who recently told reporters, "I can't wait till we can find a way to trade him so we can play (against) him. Show him what Memphis is all about."

In his career, Iguodala has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also has appeared in 145 playoff games, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 boards, and 3.9 assists. He was an All-Star in 2011-12 and the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals. Miami is Iguodala's fifth team. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one with the Denver Nuggets and six more with the Warriors before his turbulent stint with Memphis.

Winslow, 23, is averaging 11.3 points, a career-high 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 11 games in his fifth NBA season. Waiters, 28, has appeared in only three games in his eighth NBA season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Johnson, 32, is averaging 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18 games off the Miami bench this season, his 11th NBA campaign. Crowder, 29, has started 45 games for the Grizzlies in his eighth NBA season. He is averaging 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Hill, 28, is playing in his seventh season. He is averaging 5.7 points and 3.0 boards through 48 games (three starts).

