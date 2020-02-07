Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans hire Haslett to coach inside linebackers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 01:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 01:40 IST
Titans hire Haslett to coach inside linebackers

The Tennessee Titans on Thursday named former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett as their inside linebackers coach. Haslett, 64, has been coaching in the NFL since 1993 and most recently served as the linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2016-18.

He compiled a 45-51 record in six seasons with the Saints (2000-05) and was 2-10 as the interim head coach for the St. Louis Rams in 2008. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel played linebacker in Pittsburgh when Haslett was the Steelers' defensive coordinator from 1997-99.

"Adding quality coaches to our staff has always been my priority with the ability to teach, develop and inspire," Vrabel said. "I have known Jim (Haslett) since my rookie season at Pittsburgh and was impressed with how he taught and developed the players on our defense. Over his career, he has experience and success as a head coach, defensive coordinator and linebacker coach." Haslett was also the defensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins (2010-14), Rams (2006-08) and Saints (1996).

The Titans also changed titles for several returning coaches. Ryan Crow is the assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards is a defensive assistant and Scott Booker will coach the safeties. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. French drugmaker Sanofi working on coronavirus initiativeFrench drugmaker Sanofi will announce a new coronavirus initiative within the next two weeks, its chief executive said on Thursda...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey WeinsteinJurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his la...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth after record space missionA capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Come to Rio, get robbed Brazil tourism body shares awkward Instagram postWhen marketing Rio de Janeiro, Brazils national tourism agency typically focuses on the citys world-class beaches, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020