Six-time Pro Bowl S Weddle retires after 13 seasons

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle announced his retirement Thursday after 13 seasons. "It's been REAL," he posted on Twitter. "TEAMMATES, COACHES, and others I LOVE y'all. We had a GREAT RUN!!!!! #BEARDOUT."

Weddle, who turned 35 last month, appeared in 201 regular-season games and nine playoff games with the San Diego Chargers (2007-15), Baltimore Ravens (2016-18) and Los Angeles Rams (2019). He led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2011, earned First-Team All-Pro selections in 2011 and 2014, and posted four seasons with 100-plus tackles -- including 108 in 16 starts last season.

Weddle's final career totals, according to NFL.com, include 1,178 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 29 interceptions, and five touchdowns. The Chargers picked Weddle in the second round (37th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Utah.

