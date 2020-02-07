Sports News Roundup: Baldwin's buzzer-beater lifts No.19 Butler; Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Baldwin's buzzer-beater lifts No. 19 Butler

Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 19 Butler past No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night in Indianapolis. McDermott made two free throws to put Butler ahead 76-73 with 32.5 seconds left. Saddiq Bey then tied the game at 76 for Villanova with a 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds remaining.

Kobe Bryant memorial planned at Lakers' home arena: report

Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, killed with eight others in a helicopter crash last month, will be honored at a public memorial service planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center, the team's home arena and scene of many of his greatest basketball triumphs, the Los Angeles Times reported. The newspaper, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the event, said the date for the ceremony was selected in consultation with Bryant's widow, Vanessa, the Lakers organization and the Staples Center.

Domestic charges dropped against Dolphins cornerback Howard

Florida prosecutors dismissed domestic violence charges against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Thursday. Howard, 26, was arrested in Broward County in December after an alleged incident with his fiancée, with whom he has three children.

Eight spots up for grabs at new Fed Cup finals

Sixteen nations will do battle this week to secure the last eight spots for the revamped Fed Cup finals in April with some heavyweights desperate to avoid missing the party. After the incident-packed launch of the rebranded Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in November, a marathon week for the men featuring 18 nations and culminating in glory for Spain, the ITF's flagship women's team event is taking a similar path.

Nike launches new, legal Alphafly shoe to outrun 'tech doping' furore

Nike has launched a new running shoe that complies with limits set by World Athletics after the governing body imposed a landmark ban on a version of the sportswear giant's Vaporfly shoes that was used to run the first sub-two-hour marathon. The first-ever shoe ban by World Athletics (WA) last week addressed concerns that technology advances are giving athletes an unfair and unnatural advantage, described by some critics as "technological doping".

Figure skating: Defending champion Kihira continues dominance at Four Continents

Defending champion Rika Kihira of Japan took the lead in the women's event at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul after she won the Short Program segment on Thursday. Skating to "Breakfast in Baghdad", the 17-year-old began with her trademark triple Axel before landing a triple flip-triple toe combination and a triple Lutz to earn 81.18 points, ahead of American Bradie Tennell and South Korean You Young.

Take 5: Most impactful NBA trades

The NBA trade deadline never fails to disappoint. The latest frenzy took place in the hours leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. A wide-open season that features multiple championship contenders led to a burst of trade activity -- and additional rumors that never came to fruition -- as clubs fortified their rosters looking toward the spring.

F1 will seek to reschedule Chinese GP if postponed, says Brawn

Formula One would seek to reschedule the Chinese Grand Prix if it has to be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to motorsport managing director Ross Brawn. The high-profile race in Shanghai, due to be broadcast to many millions of television viewers around the world, is scheduled for April 19.

Coach tells U.S. jury he never wanted Michael Avenatti to hold Nike press conference

The youth basketball coach who hired Michael Avenatti to represent him in negotiations with Nike Inc said at the celebrity lawyer's extortion trial on Thursday he became "very, very upset" upon learning that Avenatti planned to publicize his corruption accusations against the sports apparel company. Testifying for the prosecution in Manhattan federal court, Gary Franklin also said he did not realize Avenatti had been angling to run an internal probe at Nike, in the course of representing him. The coach said his hope was Nike itself would expose its corrupt employees.

Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury. Andreescu, who missed the last three months after suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, could still play doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie in Biel goes the distance.

