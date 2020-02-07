Left Menu
Biles wows fans with video of daring vault ahead of Olympics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 09:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 09:20 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (AFP) Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast with 30 Olympic and world championship medals, has excited fans with a four-second video clip of a training vault no woman has performed in competition. The 22-year-old reigning world and Olympic all-around champion showed off a Yurchenko double pike vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like bricks with the Twitter caption "2020?" and three sets of widened eyeballs.

The video had been viewed more than 2.3 million times as of Thursday afternoon. It's a hint that the world's top gymnast might have something new to display for the Tokyo Olympics and for US Olympic qualifying in June.

The vault features a back handspring onto the vault, then two flips in the air with her legs straight. A key is gaining the height needed to land safely with under-rotation and botched landings opening up possible major injuries.

Biles would be favored for Olympic gold even without such an epic vault. She won all-around, team, vault, balance beam and floor exercise gold medals at last year's world championships in Stuttgart as well as the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Biles captured team, all-around, floor and vault titles at the 2018 worlds after taking team, beam, floor and all-around crowns at the 2014 and 2015 worlds plus all-around and floor titles at the 2013 worlds.

