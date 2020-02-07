Left Menu
Lillard, Blazers rally past Spurs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Portland
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:04 IST
Lillard, Blazers rally past Spurs
(Representative Image)

Damian Lillard registered 26 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers record a come-from-behind, 125-117 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Carmelo Anthony had 20 points and eight rebounds, and CJ McCollum added 19 points as the Trail Blazers won for the sixth time in eight games.

Gary Trent Jr. matched his career best of six 3-pointers while scoring 18 points, Hassan Whiteside matched his season-best of 23 rebounds to go with 17 points and four blocked shots, and Anfernee Simons added 10 points for Portland, which shot 9 of 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter. Trey Lyles had a season-high 23 points and collected 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost six of their past eight games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points and eight rebounds, Derrick White scored 15 points, Patty Mills added 14 and Bryn Forbes had 11 for San Antonio, which dropped to 0-3 on its eight-game Rodeo Road Trip. Portland shot 53.3 percent from the field, including 18 of 37 (48.6 percent) from 3-point range.

The Spurs connected on 44.6 percent of their field-goal attempts and were 10 of 28 (35.7 percent) from behind the arc. DeRozan scored 13 points in the third quarter as San Antonio turned a one-point halftime edge into a 92-86 lead.

Mills made two free throws to start the fourth quarter to give Portland an eight-point edge. The Trail Blazers responded with an 18-6 spurt to move ahead. Anthony, Trent and McCollum hit consecutive 3-pointers to end the burst as Portland took a 104-100 lead with 8:04 left.

San Antonio knotted the score at 104 before Trevor Ariza and Lillard made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Trail Blazers a 110-104 lead with 6:10 remaining. Trent's trey increased Portland's lead to 115-106 with 3:47 left.

Trent knocked down two more 3-pointers in a 39-second span to make it a 121-108 lead with 2:13 left as the Trail Blazers closed it out. Aldridge scored 16 first-half points, and the Spurs led 60-59 at the break.

