Soccer-Dutchman Van Wolfswinkel back training after brain surgery

  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:59 IST
FC Basel center forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel has returned to full training after recovering from surgery to treat a brain aneurysm, the Swiss Super League side have said. The Dutch 31-year-old, who has also played for Sporting Lisbon and Norwich City, was diagnosed with the condition in August last year during scans following a concussion and underwent surgery immediately.

"Ricky van Wolfswinkel is available to Marcel Koller's team again ... the therapy went according to plan," Basel said in a statement https://www.fcb.ch/de-CH/News/2020/02/06/Ricky-is-back posted on their website along with a video of the player training with his teammates. Van Wolfswinkel has made two international appearances for the Netherlands, the last of which was in 2013.

